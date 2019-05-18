Morn Media standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Morn Media declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
