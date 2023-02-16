Hero Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 46.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.32% to Rs 1663.44 crore

Net profit of Hero Fincorp rose 46.66% to Rs 191.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 1663.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1202.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1663.441202.6149.3848.83262.77186.24253.52177.85191.84130.81

