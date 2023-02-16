Hero Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 46.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.32% to Rs 1663.44 croreNet profit of Hero Fincorp rose 46.66% to Rs 191.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 1663.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1202.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1663.441202.61 38 OPM %49.3848.83 -PBDT262.77186.24 41 PBT253.52177.85 43 NP191.84130.81 47
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
