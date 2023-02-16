R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 46.35% to Rs 4.61 croreNet profit of R R Financial Consultants reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.35% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.613.15 46 OPM %6.945.71 -PBDT0.150.06 150 PBT0.110.03 267 NP0.02-0.04 LP
