Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 940.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 71.10 crore

Net profit of Reliance Securities rose 940.98% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.1057.37 24 OPM %13.5310.13 -PBDT8.803.51 151 PBT7.722.48 211 NP12.701.22 941

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:39 IST

