Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 940.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 71.10 crore

Net profit of Reliance Securities rose 940.98% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

