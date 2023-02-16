Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.74% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 1536.95 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries rose 134.74% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 1536.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1279.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1536.951279.59 20 OPM %4.584.03 -PBDT52.9634.73 52 PBT27.9111.89 135 NP27.9111.89 135

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:39 IST

