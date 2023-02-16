Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.170.1829.4133.330.050.060.050.060.050.06

