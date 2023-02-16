Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.18 -6 OPM %29.4133.33 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.050.06 -17
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
