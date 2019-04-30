Hero MotoCorp drops after poor Q4 result

lost 2.31% to Rs 2,544 at 09:21 IST on BSE after net profit fell 24.51% to Rs 730.32 crore on 7.8% fall in total income to Rs 8049.18 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 26 April 2019. Domestic stock markets were closed on Monday, 29 April 2019, on account of (Lok Sabha).

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 128.36 points, or 0.33% to 38,938.97

On the BSE, 6,613 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,579.70 and a low of Rs 2,527.75 so far during the day.

Hero MotoCorp's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortization (EBIDTA) stood at Rs 1069 crore reflecting 13.6% EBIDTA margin in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 March 2019 was a difficult period that saw the twowheeler industry contract significantly in the face of external factors.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, the company forayed into two new product segments the premium motorcycle space with Xtreme 200R and the 125cc scooter category with Destini 125. The company is aiming for aggressive market share gains in these categories.

is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

