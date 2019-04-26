Volumes spurt at ICRA Ltd counter

-
ICRA Ltd registered volume of 31431 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 33.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 937 shares
CCL Products (India) Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 April 2019.
ICRA Ltd registered volume of 31431 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 33.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock slipped 0.58% to Rs.3,125.00. Volumes stood at 309 shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 13.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42305 shares. The stock rose 1.03% to Rs.258.75. Volumes stood at 24340 shares in the last session.
GHCL Ltd clocked volume of 21.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.63% to Rs.255.00. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 15.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs.592.20. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Reliance Communications Ltd registered volume of 633.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.00% to Rs.1.90. Volumes stood at 56.44 lakh shares in the last session.
