Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Communications Ltd, Power Ltd and India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2019.

Power Ltd tumbled 7.05% to Rs 7.38 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 78.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 6.58% to Rs 123.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 4.97% to Rs 1.72. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2087.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 128.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Ltd slipped 4.63% to Rs 48.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Ltd corrected 4.55% to Rs 23690. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 368 shares in the past one month.

