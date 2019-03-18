Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 2680, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.76% in last one year as compared to a 13.42% rally in and a 19.84% fall in the Auto index.

Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 2680, down 2.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11448.95. The Sensex is at 38054.76, up 0.08%. Ltd has added around 1.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8748.05, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2685.15, down 2.33% on the day. tumbled 23.76% in last one year as compared to a 13.42% rally in NIFTY and a 19.84% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 15.1 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)