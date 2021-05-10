Hero MotoCorp extends closure of manufacturing plants

Hero MotoCorp on Sunday (9 May) announced that it has extended closure of manufacturing plants and other facilities till May 16, 2021.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 0.48% lower at Rs 2,842.65 on BSE.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country, the two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility in Jaipur by another week, till 16 May 2021.

Hero MotoCorp said the company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves.

The company had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from 22 April to 1 May, which was then extended till 9 May. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

