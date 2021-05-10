Hero MotoCorp extends closure of manufacturing plants

Hero MotoCorp on Sunday (9 May) announced that it has extended closure of manufacturing plants and other facilities till May 16, 2021.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 0.48% lower at Rs 2,842.65 on BSE.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country, the two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility in Jaipur by another week, till 16 May 2021.
Hero MotoCorp said the company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves.
The company had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from 22 April to 1 May, which was then extended till 9 May. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU