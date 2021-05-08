Navin Fluorine Q4 PAT tumbles 73% YoY to Rs 73 cr

-
On a consolidated basis, Navin Fluorine International net profit dropped 72.9% to Rs 73.22 crore on 21.6% rise in net sales to Rs 336.43 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) soared 76.1% to Rs 110.71 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 36.97% to Rs 257.52 crore on 11.10% surge in net sales to Rs 1,179.39 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over FY20. The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Meanwhile, the board has also approved the re-appointment of Vishad P. Mafatlal, as executive chairman, designated as chairman of Navin Fluorine International, for a further term of five years from 20 August 2021.
Shares of Navin Fluorine International lost 7% to Rs 3,370.50 on Friday. The stock traded hit an intraday low of Rs 3,375.95 and intraday high of Rs 3,659 yesterday.
Navin Fluorine International is one of the manufacturers of speciality fluorochemicals.
