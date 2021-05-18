Hero MotoCorp extends duration of free service

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced that it has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services.

The extended services include all scheduled free service, all services under joyride and all vehicles for which warranty is expiring.

The two-wheeler maker said it extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. Durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services.

Hero MotoCorp said this is in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, its customers and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 0.43% higher at Rs 2,866.45 on BSE.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

