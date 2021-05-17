Bharti Airtel reports Q4 PAT at Rs 759 cr

On a consolidated basis, the telecom major's net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in Q4 March 2020.

The consolidated revenues at Rs 25,747 crore grew 17.6% YoY on a comparable basis and 11.9% YoY on a reported basis. EBITDA rose 28.9% to Rs 12,583 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin increased to 48.9% in Q4 FY21 compared with 42.4% in Q4 FY20.

EBITDA margins across businesses remained healthy, with mobile services EBITDA improving from 39.2% in Q4 FY20 to 47.5% in Q4 FY21. Consolidated EBIT increased 75.5% YoY to Rs 5,048 crore.

Consolidated mobile data traffic at 8,919 PBs in the quarter with a healthy YoY growth of 43.2%.

India revenues were at Rs 18,338 crore increased by 17.5% YoY on a comparable basis and 9.6% YoY on a reported basis. Mobile revenues grew by 19.1% YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realizations as well as strong customer addition.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 145 as against Rs 135 in Q4 FY20 on a comparable basis.

The company continues to garner a strong share of the 4G net ads in the market. Average data usage per data customer stood at 16.4GBs/month, while voice usage was at 1,053 mins/customer/month. Mobile India 4G customers stood at 179.3 million, up by 13.7 million QoQ and 43 million YoY.

The company's Homes business segment witnessed a revenue growth of 5.0% YoY. It reported highest ever customer additions of 274,000 in Homes business in Q4 FY21, crossing 3 million mark. Airtel Business grew 9.7% YoY, driven by demand for connectivity and solutions across global business and domestic businesses. Digital TV business witnessed a growth of 1.5% YoY on an underlying basis.

Meanwhile, the company reported net loss of Rs 15,084 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21), lower than net loss of Rs 32,183 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenues increased 18.8% to 100,616 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The Net Debt-EBITDA ratio (annualized) and including the impact of leases as on 31 March 2021 is at 2.95 times as compared to 3.19 times as on 31 March 2020. Excluding pending AGR dues, the Net Debt-EBITDA ratio (annualized) is at 2.46 times as on 31 March 2021.

Commenting on the Q4 performance, Gopal Vittal, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel, said: "Our mobile revenues grew at 19.1% Y-o-Y backed by 13.7 million 4G customer additions. We are seeing strong momentum in our homes business with 2,74,000 net adds. The Enterprise segment delivered double digit growth. Our digital assets continue to scale and we are beginning to see strong traction in monetisation of these assets."

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Shares of Bharti Airtel slipped 1.96% to close at Rs 549.55 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 546 to Rs 567.90 during the day.

