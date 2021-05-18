Reliance Jio to deploy two new subsea cable systems centred on India

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio), a major mobile broadband digital service provider and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centered on India.

Jio, in conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, is currently deploying two next generation cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.

The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. The systems will interconnect as well as connect to the world's top interexchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally. IAX and IEX will enhance the ability for consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India.

These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200 Tbps of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations, as per the company's exchange filing.

The IAX system connects India, the world's fastest growing economy, to Asia Pacific markets with express connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia,and Singapore. The IEX system extends India's connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the Middle East and North Africa. Apart from the seamless connection of the IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the USA.

IAX is expected to be ready for service mid-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in early 2024.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries (RIL) reported 129.1% surge in net profit to Rs 14,995 crore on 9.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,49,575 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Shares of RIL rose 0.88% to Rs 1,977.85 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,972.10 to Rs 1,985.60 so far.

