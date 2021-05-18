Zuari Agro Goa plant impacted due to cyclone Tauktae

Zuari Agro Chemicals said that the fertilizer plant of the company situated at Zuarinagar, Goa was impacted on May 16, 2021 by Cyclone-Tauktae and there could be some damages caused to the fertilizer plant at Goa.

The company is in the process of assessing the damages caused by the cyclone Tauktae.

In view of this, there could be a potential delay in the restart of ammonia and urea plants, the company said. The extent of damage will be intimated on completion of the assessment, it added.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 May 2021. Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 0.72% to settle at Rs 97.75 yesterday.

Zuari Agro Chemicals is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The chemical firm is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)