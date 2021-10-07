Hero MotoCorp launches all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve

Hero MotoCorp today launched the all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve.

The XPulse - India's first 200cc adventure motorcycle has captivated the youth across the world with its on-road-off-road readiness, cutting-edge technology, and differentiated styling.

The new XPulse 200 4 Valve is a powerful addition to the well-rounded X-range of premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp.

The XPulse 200 4 Valve is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs 1,28,150 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)