Aditya Birla Capital update on IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Capital now holds 50.01% stake in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Capital announced that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) has approved transfer of 38,880,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 (Equity Shares) each to various investors who successfully subscribed in the IPO, of which 2,850,880 equity shares were offered for sale by Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) and 36,029,120 Equity Shares were offered for sale by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. (Sun Life AMC).

As a result of the above, ABCL's shareholding (along with its nominees) in ABSLAMC now stands at 14,40,28,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, constituting 50.01% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABSLAMC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)