Hero MotoCorp launches Maestro Edge 125 Stealth

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has introduced the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth scooter.

The latest addition to the company's premium scooter portfolio, the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth will be available at an attractive price of Rs 72,950 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

The new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth has a fast and ferocious stance, further enhanced by the fresh contemporary design aesthetics. The parametric patterns, superior material finish, sharp accents and an exclusive Matt Grey theme with crest badging accentuates the appeal of the scooter, providing a premium and personified riding experience.

Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, the company has lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

