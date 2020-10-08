Hero MotoCorp launches Maestro Edge 125 Stealth

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has introduced the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth scooter.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 October 2020. Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.99% to settle at Rs 3,232.70 yesterday.
The latest addition to the company's premium scooter portfolio, the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth will be available at an attractive price of Rs 72,950 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.
The new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth has a fast and ferocious stance, further enhanced by the fresh contemporary design aesthetics. The parametric patterns, superior material finish, sharp accents and an exclusive Matt Grey theme with crest badging accentuates the appeal of the scooter, providing a premium and personified riding experience.
Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, the company has lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU