Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 128.15 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd lost 9.78% to Rs 16.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd crashed 7.61% to Rs 127.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd corrected 6.03% to Rs 2.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 5.78% to Rs 204.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

