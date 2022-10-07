Ritesh Properties & Industries allots 1.69 cr equity shares on conversion of OFCDs

-
Ritesh Properties & Industries has allotted 1,69,13,860 equity shares of Re 1 each to Findoc Finvest, consequent upon conversion of 16,91,386 0% Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs).
The total shares acquired by Findoc Finvest, pursuant to conversion of OFCDs, during financial year 2022-23 has become 10.86% of the equity share capital of the Company.
