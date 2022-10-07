Biocon's API manufacturing site undergoes EDQM inspection

Biocon announced that the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM) conducted a GMP inspection of an API manufacturing site in Bangalore from the 12 to 14 September 2022 and issued a list of deficiencies on 5 October 2022.

There were no critical deficiencies and one deficiency cited under the category 'Major'.

