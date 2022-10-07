Ashok Leyland allots 6 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Ashok Leyland has allotted 6,00,000 equity shares of face value Re.1/- each upon exercise of stock options granted under Ashok Leyland Employees Stock Option Plan 2016.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 293,55,27,276/- divided into 293,55,27,276 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs. 293,61,27,276/-divided into 293,61,27,276 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

