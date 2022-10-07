JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Zen Tech rises for 3rd day; up over 21% in three months
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland allots 6 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Ashok Leyland has allotted 6,00,000 equity shares of face value Re.1/- each upon exercise of stock options granted under Ashok Leyland Employees Stock Option Plan 2016.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 293,55,27,276/- divided into 293,55,27,276 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs. 293,61,27,276/-divided into 293,61,27,276 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU