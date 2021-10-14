Hero MotoCorp launches new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition

Hero MotoCorp today launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition. The premium and stylish new Xtreme 160R Stealth packs a host of new elements that add to the ever-growing appeal of the iconic Xtreme brand.

A modern streetfighter tuned for the city streets, the Xtreme brand caters to today's smart generation that is looking for both character and comfort.

The new motorcycle offers an enhanced riding experience with these exciting features and a premium appeal with the new 3D emblem branding and the 'Stealth' badge.

The newest edition to the premium portfolio, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition (double disc with single-channel ABS) is available at an attractive price of Rs. 1,16,660/- at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

