Board of Shivalik Rasayan approves preferential allotment of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 14 October 2021The Board of Shivalik Rasayan at its meeting held on 14 October 2021 has approved the allotment of 7.10 lakh equity shares for cash at an issue price of Rs 921 per share by way of preferential allotment. The Board also approved the allotment of 4.20 lakh convertible warrants for cash at an issue price of Rs 921 per warrant by way of preferential allotment.
