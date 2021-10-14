TCS wins 2021 ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Award

Tata Consultancy Services has won the 2021 ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Award in the category IP In-House Team of the Year.

The ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Awards recognize and honor enterprises, institutions, and individuals for their pioneering efforts in facilitating innovations and creating a healthy intellectual property (IP) ecosystem in the country.

This year the awards were presented in the presence of Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

