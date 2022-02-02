Hero Motocorp records 22% fall in Jan'22 auto sales

Hero Motocorp sold 3,80,476 units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2022, which is lower by 22% as compared with 4,85,889 units sold in January 2021.

While domestic sales declined by 23% YoY to 3,58,660 units, exports increased by 20% YoY to 21,816 in January 2022.

The third wave of pandemic, subsequent staggered state-wise lockdowns and restricted movement impacted the overall sales volume of the month, Hero Motocorp said.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in one year, the coveted position it has held for the past 20 consecutive years. The company has sold more than 100 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception.

On a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp's net profit dropped 22.4% to Rs 747.79 crore on a 9.9% decline in net sales to Rs 8,538.85 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip was up 0.02% to currently trade at Rs 2726.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)