Cadila Health gains on supplying 1st consignment of ZyCoV-D

Cadila Healthcare rose 2.22% to Rs 415.85 after the company said it has started supplying its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, to the Government of India.The drug maker said it is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market.
ZyCoV-D is a three dose Plasmid DNA vaccine administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet needle free system, Tropis, on day 0, day 28 and day 56. The vaccine which when administered produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.
The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose excluding GST.
The company's newly commissioned Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat manufactures the drug substance for ZyCoV-D.
Zydus has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, a contract manufacturing organization to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D. The company also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The company's consolidated net profit surged 608.10% to Rs 2,999.60 crore on 2.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,687 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
