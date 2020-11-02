Hero MotoCorp sell more than 8 lakh units in Oct

Hero MotoCorp sold 806,848 units of motorcycles and scooters in October 2020 - its highest-ever sales in any single month.
Continuing its growth momentum, Hero MotoCorp reported a robust double-digit growth of 35% over the corresponding month of the previous year (October 2019), when the company had sold 599,248 units.
The company's domestic sales in October 2020 stood at 791137 units compared to 586988 units in October 2019.
Exports were at 15711 units in October 2020 compared to 12260 units in October 2019.
