V-Mart Retail opens seven new stores

Total retail stores operations increased to 271 storesV-Mart Retail has opened seven new stores three in the state of Bihar, two in the state of Rajasthan, one in the state of Assam and one in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Further, the Company has also closed two stores in the state of West Bengal.
With this total number of stores increases to 271 stores.
