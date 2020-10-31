-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Life Sciences receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research
Jubilant Generics launches remdesivir for injection 'JUBI-R'
Jubilant Generics receives DCGI approval to market 'JUBI-R' (remdesivir) in India
Jubilant Life launches remdesivir under 'JUBI-R' brand
Jubilant Life jumps over 13% in four sessions
-
Jubilant Life Sciences announced that India Ratings and Research has maintained Long-term issuer rating of 'IND AA'/Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) for Jubilant Life Sciences.
The instrument-wise ratings are given below:
1 Fund-based Working Capital limits (Rs 475 crore) - INDAA/RWE/IND A1+/RWE
2 Non-fund-based Working Capital limits (Rs 772.50 crore) - IND A1+/RWE
3 Commercial Paper programme (Rs 400 crore) - Withdrawn (the Company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU