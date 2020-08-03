Hero MotoCorp sells 5.14 lakh units in July

Hero MotoCorp sold 514,509 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2020 compared to 535,810 units in July 2019.

Domestic sales stood at 506,946 units and exports were 7563 units in July 2020.

Despite the prevailing economic slowdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company registered a sequential growth of 14% over the previous month (June 2020) and reached more than 95% of wholesale dispatch numbers of the corresponding month in the previous year (July 2019).

