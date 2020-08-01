Bharat Electronics announces change in Govt. nominee director

With effect from 01 August 2020

Bharat Electronics announced that the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India vide its letter dated 29 April 2020 has appointed Dinesh Kumar Batra (DIN: 08773363) as Director (Finance) w.e.f 01 August, 2020 vice Koshy Alexander (DIN: 07896084), Director (Finance) & CFO who has retired from his services on 31 July, 2020 on attaining the age of superannuation.

