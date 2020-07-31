Punjab National Bank revises MCLRs effective 01 August

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Banks sensitise branches on EMI moratorium, other RBI relief measures
Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by 0.15 per cent across tenors
Bank of Maha introduces new external benchmark based lending rate, cuts MCLR
Repayment moratorium covers all loans, including credit card dues: RBI
NBFCs to face liquidity pressure on lack of clarity on RBI's moratorium, poor collection: Crisil
-
Punjab National Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate with effect from 01 August 2020 as under -
Overnight- 6.80% One month - 6.80% Three month - 6.95% Six month - 7.15% One year - 7.35% Three years - 7.60%
There is no change in Base rate (Presently 8.90%) & RLLR (Presently 6.65%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU