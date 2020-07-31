JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab National Bank revises MCLRs effective 01 August

Capital Market 

Punjab National Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate with effect from 01 August 2020 as under -

Overnight- 6.80% One month - 6.80% Three month - 6.95% Six month - 7.15% One year - 7.35% Three years - 7.60%

There is no change in Base rate (Presently 8.90%) & RLLR (Presently 6.65%).

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 18:15 IST

