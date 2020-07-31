Punjab National Bank revises MCLRs effective 01 August

Punjab National Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate with effect from 01 August 2020 as under -

Overnight- 6.80% One month - 6.80% Three month - 6.95% Six month - 7.15% One year - 7.35% Three years - 7.60%

There is no change in Base rate (Presently 8.90%) & RLLR (Presently 6.65%).

