JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 73.53% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra July sales volumes at 25678 units

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for the month of July 2020.

Total sales stood at 25678 units in month of July 2020 compared to 40142 units in July 2019, recording a decline of 36%. Total sales include domestic sales of 24211 units and exports of 1467 units, recording decline of 35% and 45% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU