Mahindra & Mahindra July sales volumes at 25678 units

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for the month of July 2020.

Total sales stood at 25678 units in month of July 2020 compared to 40142 units in July 2019, recording a decline of 36%. Total sales include domestic sales of 24211 units and exports of 1467 units, recording decline of 35% and 45% respectively.

