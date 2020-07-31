Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services appoints director

At meeting held on 31 July 2020

The Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) at its meeting held on 31 July 2020 approved the appointment of Rajat Rajgarhia (DIN: 07682114) as the Whole-time Director (Additional Director) of MOFSL for the term of five years with effect from 31 July 2020 to 30 July 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of MOFSL and approvals of all the stock exchanges, where Company is Broking Member.

