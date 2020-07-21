Marico allots 5690 equity shares under ESOP

Marico has allotted 5,690 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under Scheme IV of ESOP 2016 to the eligible grantees under the said Plan, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up share capital of the company has increased to 1,29,10,81,618 equity shares of Re.1 each aggregating Rs. 1,29,10,81,618.

