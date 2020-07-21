Jubilant Generics receives DCGI approval to market 'JUBI-R' (remdesivir) in India

For treatment of COVID-19

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics, has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir for 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe COVID-19.

Jubilant's remdesivir product will be marketed under the brand name 'JUBI-R' in India and will be made available in 100 mg vials (injectable). It would be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner. The Company will distribute the drug in the Indian market through its distribution network and will be available by the first week of August 2020.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India. Remdesivir is the only antiviral drug that has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the USFDA for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.

