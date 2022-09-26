Hester Bio spurts on ensuring adequate supply of Goat Pox Vaccine in India

Hester Biosciences surged 10% to Rs 2162.05 after the company said it has adequate supply of Goat Pox Vaccine in India to immunize cattle against Lumpy Skin disease.

Hester acquired the technology for manufacturing the Goat Pox Vaccine (Uttarkashi Strain) from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and commercialized the vaccine on 10 November 2014.

The Lumpy Skin disease outbreak impacting cattle has been addressed in India by immunizing cattle against the disease with the Goat Pox vaccine. Scientifically, the Goat Pox Vaccine (Uttarkashi Strain) may be used as a heterologous vaccine to immunize cattle against Lumpy Skin disease.

Hester currently has been supplying the Goat Pox Vaccine via respective state government tenders to immunize cattle against Lumpy Skin disease in the respective states.

Hester has also bid for the National Tender for supplying Goat Pox Vaccine for immunizing cattle against Lumpy Skin disease.

Hester said that it has been able to meet the complete demand raised on it for the supply of the Goat Pox vaccine in the country. There has been no short supply of the vaccine in any state in India. All supplies have been regularly made without any delays.

Hester is undergoing capacity expansion, which will complete in January 2023.

Further, ICAR-IVRI have jointly developed a Lumpy Skin Disease vaccine. As soon as the technology is made available, Hester said it will acquire the same and manufacture and commercialize the Lumpy Skin disease vaccine.

Hester is one of the leading poultry and animal healthcare companies in India. It is the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in India. It currently has a 75% market share in PPR vaccines for Sheep and Goat, across the world. In addition, the Company has a health products portfolio comprising of therapeutics, feed supplements and biosecurity.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hester Biosciences declined 68.21% to Rs 3.97 crore on 15.77% decline in net sales to Rs 50.70 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

