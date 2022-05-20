Hester Biosciences slumps after Q4 PAT drops 44% YoY

Hester Biosciences tumbled 3.72% to Rs 2,254.15 after the company reported 44% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 4.95 crore on a 20.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 50.25 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On segmental front, revenue from vaccines slumped 20% to Rs 37.46 crore whereas revenue from health products jumped 29% to Rs 12.58 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Operating EBITDA declined 51% to Rs 10.05 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 20.61 crore in Q4 FY21. Operating EBITDA margin declined to 20% in the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from 33% posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Hester said operating EBITDA and EBITDA margins declined due to one-time license and service fees and higher spends on market expansion in the animal health division.

On full year basis, the company reported a 1% marginal decline in the net profit to Rs 39.51 crore on a 5.2% rise in the revenue from operations to Rs 219.35 crore in the financial year 2022 over the financial year 2021.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Hester Biosciences is one of India's leading animal healthcare companies and is the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)