Zydus Lifesciences Q4 PAT down 41.5% YoY to Rs 397 crore

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.49%, up for five straight sessions
Zydus commences supplies of COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to Govt. of India
Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the March 2022 quarter
Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 397.69% in the December 2021 quarter
Zydus Life launches Oxemia for Anemia in patients suffering from CKD
-
Zydus Lifesciences reported 41.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.4 crore despite a 5.3% increase in total income from operations to Rs 3,863.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
EBITDA decliend by 15.5% to Rs 717.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 849.5 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin was 18.6% in Q4 FY22 as against 23.1% in Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 572.9 crore, up by 4.6% from Rs 547.5 crore in Q4 FY21.
Tax outgo during the period under review was Rs 109.2 crore. The company had writeen back taxes aggregating to Rs 206 crore in the same period last year.
The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 4.487.3 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,133.5 crore in FY21. Total income from operations rose by 6% to Rs 15,265.2 crore in FY22 over FY21.
The company's board has approved the proposal to buyback equity shares for an aggregate amount upto Rs 750 crore, being 1.13% of total paid-up equity share capital at a price of Rs 650 per share. The buyback price represents 90% premium of 92% as compared with the scrip's closing price of Rs 338.60 recorded yesterday (19 May 2022).
Dr. Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said: "We are pleased with our operational performance amid geopolitical turmoil resulting in supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures. Our key businesses performed well aided by agile supply chain which helped sustain profitability.
While the quarter's reported margins were impacted by one-off inventory related provisions, adjusted profitability remained above 20%. Progress on our Innovation efforts to build robust pipeline for the future has been on track. We remain committed on our pipeline execution to drive sustainable growth."
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The scrip jumped 4.93% to currently trade at Rs 355.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU