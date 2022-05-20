Zydus Lifesciences Q4 PAT down 41.5% YoY to Rs 397 crore

Zydus Lifesciences reported 41.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.4 crore despite a 5.3% increase in total income from operations to Rs 3,863.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

EBITDA decliend by 15.5% to Rs 717.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 849.5 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin was 18.6% in Q4 FY22 as against 23.1% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 572.9 crore, up by 4.6% from Rs 547.5 crore in Q4 FY21.

Tax outgo during the period under review was Rs 109.2 crore. The company had writeen back taxes aggregating to Rs 206 crore in the same period last year.

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 4.487.3 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,133.5 crore in FY21. Total income from operations rose by 6% to Rs 15,265.2 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company's board has approved the proposal to buyback equity shares for an aggregate amount upto Rs 750 crore, being 1.13% of total paid-up equity share capital at a price of Rs 650 per share. The buyback price represents 90% premium of 92% as compared with the scrip's closing price of Rs 338.60 recorded yesterday (19 May 2022).

Dr. Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said: "We are pleased with our operational performance amid geopolitical turmoil resulting in supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures. Our key businesses performed well aided by agile supply chain which helped sustain profitability.

While the quarter's reported margins were impacted by one-off inventory related provisions, adjusted profitability remained above 20%. Progress on our Innovation efforts to build robust pipeline for the future has been on track. We remain committed on our pipeline execution to drive sustainable growth."

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The scrip jumped 4.93% to currently trade at Rs 355.30 on the BSE.

