Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun Corp Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd and Black Box Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2022.
Surya Roshni Ltd spiked 15.66% to Rs 440.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 73198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14631 shares in the past one month.
Welspun Corp Ltd surged 13.20% to Rs 236.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76033 shares in the past one month.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd soared 11.23% to Rs 469.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28654 shares in the past one month.
Welspun Enterprises Ltd advanced 10.92% to Rs 85.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27423 shares in the past one month.
Black Box Ltd exploded 9.03% to Rs 172. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5043 shares in the past one month.
