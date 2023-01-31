Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for third consecutive session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1357, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.39% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1357, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17645.1. The Sensex is at 59417.62, down 0.14%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 7.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13076.85, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1362, up 1.87% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 56.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.39% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)