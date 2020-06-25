Infosys implements Finacle Digital Banking SaaS at FE CREDIT, Vietnam

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, and VPBank Financial Co (FE CREDIT), subsidiary of VP Bank and the market leader in consumer lending in Vietnam, today announced the company's decision to upgrade their existing Finacle Digital Banking solution suite to the latest version and migrate it from an on-premise deployment to a Software-as-a-Service(SaaS) model.

Finacle's cloud-native, microservices-based digital banking solution suite will run on the AWS cloud. This will make FE CREDIT the first non-banking financial company in Vietnam to be fully hosted in a state-of-the-art public cloud architecture, enabling it to cost-effectively scale at will, while delivering outstanding digital customer experiences.

