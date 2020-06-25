Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers appoints director

With effect from 25 June 2020

The Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has appointed Shashi Bala Bharti [Din 08770477] as Non-Official Director (Independent Director) on the Board of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers w.e.f. 25 June, 2020 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

