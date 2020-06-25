Board of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 4 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

On 25 June 2020

The Board of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 25 June 2020 has allotted 4,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 195 per share to NCVI Enterprises Limited (promoter group company) upon exercise of the option attached with the Warrants allotted on 30 March 2019. The said shares shall remain locked-in for a period of 3 years from the date of trading approval.

Consequent upon issue of the above said 4,00,000 Equity Shares, the total paid-up capital of the Company stands increased at 58,70,55,020 divided into 5,87,05,502 Fully Paid up Equity Shares of Rs 10 each.

With the conversion of the above said 4,00,000 Warrants into equity shares, now no Warrants are outstanding for conversion.

