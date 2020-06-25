Cyient joins Microsoft Azure Certified for simplified IoT deployments

Cyient announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get loT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure loT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for loT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

Cyient loT Edge Gateway 5400, the flagship product in the company's family of IoT gateways, is Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT.

It provides customers with a modular and scalable edge gateway for seamless connectivity of legacy machines and next-gen intelligent devices to the Industrial IoT network and the cloud. Cyient's IoT Edge Gateway 5400 provides diverse connectivity and communication protocol options, advanced data processing, and edge analytics capabilities for remote asset monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions. Cyient's modular platform approach to hardware and software, with plug-and-play modules and over-the-air firmware updates, ensure your long-life assets evolve as your business and technology evolve.

