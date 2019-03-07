HFCL advances after new order win

rose 2.96% to Rs 24.35 at 10:35 IST on BSE after the company announced winning order of Rs 117 crore for supply of cables from Tata Project.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 107.70 points, or 0.29% to 36,743.80

On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 24.45 and a low of Rs 24 so far during the day.

(HFCL) said that the company has received the purchase order (PO) worth Rs 117 crore from Tata Project for supply of cables (OFC) for creating OFC Network Infrastructure under Bharat Net Phase-II Project in the state of BharatNet Programme forms one of the key pillars of Digital India Program. It is a project of national importance, envisage to connect & provide connectivity at around 2,50,500 Gram Panchayats in the country.

is a leading telecom infrastructure developer, and manufacturer of high-end and cables, having its at Solan, and Chennai.

