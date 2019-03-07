HFCL advances after new order win

Himachal Futuristic Communications rose 2.96% to Rs 24.35 at 10:35 IST on BSE after the company announced winning order of Rs 117 crore for supply of optical fibre cables from Tata Project.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 107.70 points, or 0.29% to 36,743.80
On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 24.45 and a low of Rs 24 so far during the day.
Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) said that the company has received the purchase order (PO) worth Rs 117 crore from Tata Project for supply of optical fibre cables (OFC) for creating OFC Network Infrastructure under Bharat Net Phase-II Project in the state of Chhattisgarh. BharatNet Programme forms one of the key pillars of Digital India Program. It is a project of national importance, envisage to connect & provide broadband connectivity at around 2,50,500 Gram Panchayats in the country.
HFCL is a leading telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having its manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai.
