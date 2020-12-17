HFCL commences commercial production at new facility in Hyderabad

HFCL announced that the company's state-of-the-art Fiber to the home ("FTTH") cable manufacturing facility at Hyderabad, Telangana has started commercial production of Optical Fiber Cables for Fiber to Home Applications, w.e.f. 16 December, 2020.

With the start of production at Hyderabad facility, HFCL together with its subsidiary company, viz.

HTL, has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH Cables in India with a combined capacity of 6 lakh Kms per annum.

The Company had earlier invested Rs.260 crore in Hyderabad plant for the manufacturing of Optical Fiber that was commissioned in January, 2020. This new state-of-the-art, automated high-speed FTTH cable facility has come up with a fresh outlay of Rs.40 crore approx., thereby an investment of Rs.300 crore have been made in Hyderabad facility as part of the Company's expansion roadmap.

It is also planned to start manufacturing certain newer type of cables for global applications in this Facility.

The Company shall market the FTTH Cables under its brand name of HFCL.

