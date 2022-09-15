HFCL gains on bagging APOs worth Rs 448-cr from BSNL, RailTel

HFCL advanced 2.34% to Rs 80.95 after the company said that it has received the advance purchase orders (APO) aggregating to approximately Rs 447.81 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam and RailTel Corporation of India.

The company has received an advance purchase order of Rs 341.26 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for supply, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of CUPS BNG (control plane user plane separation broadband network gateway) and associated subscriber policy manager & authentication platform on turnkey basis. The order has to be executed within 240 days from the date of the purchase order.

It has bagged another advance purchase order of Rs 106.55 crore from RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) for supply, installation, testing, commissioning, integration with existing infra, operation and maintenance of IP based video surveillance system (VSS) at 180 railway stations under western region of RailTel for and on behalf of Indian Railways. The order has to be executed within 180 days from the date of the advance purchase order.

HFCL is a technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC). It is specialized in setting up modern communication network for telecom service providers, railways and defense.

The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) tumbled 41.45% to Rs 53.10 crore on 12.9% decline in net sales to Rs 1,051.02 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

